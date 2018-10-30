JOAQUIN, Texas — A Texas man that authorities say planned to sexually assault, kill and then eat a child was arrested earlier this month with the help of a Brevard County, Florida undercover agent.

Alexander Barter charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder

Authorities say he met Florida agent to try to broker deal for child

Investigators say he plotted to commit necrophilia, cannibalism

Alexander Barter, 21, of Joaquin, Texas, has been charged with criminal solicitation, capital murder, conspiracy to commit capital murder and sexual performance of a child. He was taken into custody Friday, October 19 in Texas.

Brevard County Sheriff's officials say one of their undercover agents, who is also a member of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, spotted an internet post from someone "looking for anyone who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism."

The agent reached out to the poster, saying he had a child he could offer them.

Sheriff's officials said the poster, who they identified as Barter, asked whether he could kill the "child" and went into detail on what he wanted to do to "before and after death," including wanting to sexually assault and cannibalize the "child."

The Brevard County agent then flew to Joaquin, Texas, to meet up with Barter, authorities said.

When Barter was confronted, he had a knife and plastic trash bags, presumably for the child's remains, the Sheriff's Office said.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies contributed to the investigation, including Homeland Security, Customs and Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.