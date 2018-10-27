ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least four people have been killed and 12 people injured during a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, officials said.

Three police officers were also shot during the incident, but their conditions are unknown.

CNN is reporting the suspect's identity as 46-year-old Robert Bowers, according to law enforcement.

The shooter, who surrendered to law enforcement, made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, officials said.

The shooting occured at the Tree of Life Synagogue, a conservative Jewish coongregation, according to its website. The synagogue is in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood with a heavily Jewish population, AP reported.

"This should not be happening, period. It should not be happening in a synagogue. It should not be happening in our neighborhood." Jeff Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, reacts to the deadly shooting at a local synagogue. https://t.co/AX4pnFjBr5 pic.twitter.com/J3HAbnOLWj — CNN (@CNN) October 27, 2018

At the time of the shooting, three different congregations were holding services at the Tree of Life faciltiy, according to the immediate past President of the synagogue, Michael Eisenberg.

Eisenberg said that on the High Holidays, there is a police presence. But not on this Saturday.

“On a day like today,” he said, “the door is open. It’s a religious service you could walk in and out.”

There are three simultaneous Shabbat services in the main part of the building, he said. Nearly 100 people attend the three services, which began shortly before 10 a.m.

Eisenberg told CNN he was heading to the synagogue, a block away from his home, when he learned of the shootings.

“There were police cars everywhere,” he said. “There were guns drawn, rifles. It was surreal."

He said police officers shouted, "Get out of here!" as he approached the synagogue.

Officers first responded after receiving reports of gunfire at the synagogue, Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando said.

"It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place," Lando said. "Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe."

President Donald Trump says he’s been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities.”

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

This a developing story, please check back for updates. Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.