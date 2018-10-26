SUMTER COUNTY, Florida — Two people from Wildwood were killed in a crash Friday afternoon after the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins said in a press release that the crash happened on eastbound State Road 44, west of County Road 44A, in Sumter County.

Eighteen-year-old Jarad Cleve Corbin Jr., who was driving a 2009 four-door Ford vehicle, lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roadway and went onto the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle then collided with a driveway culvert and became airborne, troopers said. The vehicle then struck a powerline, a tree branch, and then two trees.

Corbin died on the scene, along with 15-year-old passenger.