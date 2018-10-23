NATIONAL — A popular frozen food item is being recalled across the country.

The warning comes from Texas-based Ruiz Food Products. Over 2 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos could be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, according to the USDA.

The problem was discovered last week when Ruiz found out the onions were recalled by their supplier. The ready-to-eat taquitos were produced July 1 through Oct. 10.

The recalled taquitos are packaged as the following:

4.5 pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5 pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5 pound cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

Some of the affected products were sold at 7-Eleven convenience stores.

As of now, there have been no reports of sickness from eating the food. Anyone with the affected taquitos should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.