ORLANDO, Fla. — A water main break has caused flooding in downtown Orlando.

OUC hoping pipe will be repaired by Monday evening, early Tuesday

Flooding was reported on Summerlin Avenue near East Concord Street.

Orlando Utilities Commission says a 20-inch pipe burst, causing a huge hole in the road. Some 20 to 25 homes in this area are impacted by the break, but officials say they don't think the pipe will take long to fix.

Orlando Utilities Company said they're hopeful they'll repair the pipe by Monday evening or early Tuesday.

Summerlin Avenue is shut down between Concord and Amelia streets, and traffic is being diverted.

