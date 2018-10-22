ORLANDO, Fla. — A much needed break from the heat has finally arrived to Central Florida.

The cool temperatures and lower humidity will stick around for today making for a pleasant start to the new week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The wind will not be as strong as it was on Sunday. The winds will decrease to 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear Monday evening with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s.

Comfortable Temperatures

Heat Relief

Rain Chances Returning

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Formation potentials, Atlantic and Gulf satellite loops, typical storm tracks per month

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

A much needed break from the heat has finally arrived to Central Florida. The cool temperatures and lower humidity will stick around for today making for a pleasant start to the new week.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The wind will not be as strong as it was on Sunday. The winds will decrease to 5-10 mph this afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear Monday evening with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s.

Some moisture will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday as our winds shift out of the east. This easterly wind component will not only usher in moisture, it will also bump the temperatures back up into the middle 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The elevated humidity will bring back the chance for a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico (non-tropical) will trigger a better shot at scattered showers by the end of the week. The highest coverage of rain will be on Friday and Saturday.

A cold front moves in on Sunday behind that system. This front sends in another shot of cooler and drier air for the back half of the upcoming week and, perhaps, lasting into early next week too.

Your surf forecast calls for poor surfing conditions with a northeast/east-northeast windswell mix. The wave swells will be 3 to 4 feet with a low rip current threat. Water temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.

If you’re doing any boating, there is a small craft advisory that continues today.

Seas will be 4 to 5 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be fairly strong out of the east 10 to 15 knots.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.