BREVARD COUNTY, Florida -- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering Brevard County residents a discount on admission.

Brevard County residents can buy discounted KSC tickets

Deal part of the Salute to Brevard promotion

Tickets $19 for adults, $15 for children

The deal is part of the attraction's annual Salute to Brevard promotion, which begins Monday.

Through November 4, residents can purchase up to six tickets at $19 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 11. Admission to KSC is usually $57 for adults and $47 for children.

To receive the discount, residents must provide a valid ID to verify Brevard County residency.

During the Salute to Brevard promotion, donation will be collected at the visitor complex. Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to bring canned food, non-perishable items, baby formula, and hygiene products.

For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.