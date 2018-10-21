TAMPA, Florida -- The race for governor in Florida reaches a critical moment Sunday when the Democratic and Republican nominees face off in their first debate.

Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis will face off in Tampa on CNN in front of a national audience. Some of the key issues expected to be covered include healthcare, taxes and environmental protection.

On Saturday, both candidates were stumping around Florida, energizing their supporters and making predictions on how the debate will turn out.

"But I think it'll be good because it'll be the first time a lot of voters really get to see the difference between our two visions," DeSantis told his supporters in Tampa. "Clearly my vision's better. I mean you compare our track record and biographies, it's not even close."

"I'm gonna do everything that I can to try to keep this conversation at a high level," Gillum told his supporters Friday in Tampa. "I'm going do everything I can to have a debate that is deserving of the people of Florida. But if I have to go there, I'm going to go there."

The debate is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.