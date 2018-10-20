SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When Hurricane Michael devastated much of the Panhandle, it displaced many animals in its wake.

They're helping out an overwhelmed shelter in the Panhandle

For more information, visit their Facebook page

Seminole County Animal Services is now trying to find homes for a dozen dogs from a shelter in the panhandle overwhelmed by an abundance of animals.

Kathryn Calverley says she can’t imagine leaving behind her dog Cancheta.

“It’s heartbreaking to part with your pet, but God bless those people who made that decision to get them safe,” said Calverley.

Calverley says she watched as the hurricane battered the Gulf Coast. And then she heard about Seminole County Animal Services taking in 12 dogs from a shelter in the Panhandle.

“When I heard that, that pulled at my heart,” said Calverley.

Calverley drove an hour and half from Marion County to see if one of the homeless animals would be a good fit. She had to see if Cancheta would get along with Darshwanda, one of the dogs up for adoption.

Luckily, the two dogs hit it off right away.

“I think it’s going to be a really good thing for both of them, and I’m really excited,” said Calverley.

Calverley says this was well worth the drive.

“It takes coming down here to see how much they want a loving home, they really do, and they deserve it,” said Calverley.

She not only found a new best friend, but she is happy to be helping people whose lives have been turned upside down.

“Hopefully they’ll recover from everything and hopefully move on and be able to give another pet a new home,” said Calverley. “I think it’s going to work out really well."

Since the shelter got the dozen dogs one week after Hurricane Michael hit, they’ve adopted out eight of them as of Friday night. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.