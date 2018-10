ORLANDO, Fla. — A male was killed in a crash overnight after losing control of his vehicle on Orange Blossom Trail and 35th Street.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. when the victim lost control of his BMW and struck the rear of a Toyota Yaris.

The impact caused the BMW to leave the roadway, striking a fence, a tree, and two parked cars at a car dealership, before catching fire.

Troopers said the driver died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.