SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County deputies arrested a 60-year-old man accused of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at Lake Okahumpka Park, located at 6085 E SR 44 in Wildwood.

The victim told authorities that a tall, older white male, wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans, grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her with him. The suspect was later identified as Kevin Ramsey.

Police said the young girl was able to get away by hitting Ramsey and ran to her home, a short distance away. Police said she suffered a minor injury during the incident.

She also told police that the suspect ran after her briefly but then fled to his vehicle, a tan 2002 Chevy Malibu.

Ramsey was later located in a different area of the park. He was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, simple battery, and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $253,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.