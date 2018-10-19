MARION COUNTY, Florida — A Dunnellon man was arrested after Marion County deputies say he killed a man who was trying to visit his three kids Wednesday.

Eric Matthews, 47, charged with 2nd degree murder

Accused of killing Gerald Lee Bryan, 50, in front of the man's 3 kids

Matthews is married to Bryant's ex-wife, was living with her, kids

Eric Matthews, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of battery. He is accused of killing 50-year-old Gerald Lee Bryan, who is the biological father of the children he attempted to visit.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Matthews is married to Bryant’s ex-wife and was living with her and Bryant’s three children.

According to detectives, Bryant’s ex-wife invited Bryant to visit their home to visit his children, which Matthews was reportedly unhappy about.

When Matthews arrived at the home, investigators say he started a physical altercation with Bryant, in which Matthews allegedly shot Bryant in the chest in front of Bryant’s three children and his ex-wife.

Bryant was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Matthews is being held at Marion County Jail without bond.