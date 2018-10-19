MARION COUNTY, Florida — A Dunnellon man was arrested after Marion County deputies say he killed a man who was trying to visit his three kids Wednesday.

  • Eric Matthews, 47, charged with 2nd degree murder
  • Accused of killing Gerald Lee Bryan, 50, in front of the man's 3 kids
  • Matthews is married to Bryant's ex-wife, was living with her, kids

Eric Matthews, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of battery. He is accused of killing 50-year-old Gerald Lee Bryan, who is the biological father of the children he attempted to visit.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Matthews is married to Bryant’s ex-wife and was living with her and Bryant’s three children.

According to detectives, Bryant’s ex-wife invited Bryant to visit their home to visit his children, which Matthews was reportedly unhappy about.

When Matthews arrived at the home, investigators say he started a physical altercation with Bryant, in which Matthews allegedly shot Bryant in the chest in front of Bryant’s three children and his ex-wife.

Bryant was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Matthews is being held at Marion County Jail without bond.

Eric Matthews, 47, of Dunnellon. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)
