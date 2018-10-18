MOUNT PLYMOUTH, Florida — A man was killed trying to cross a road, after being struck by an SUV and then being run over by a car early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 1:56 a.m., Josue Torres Soto, 34, was driving his 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on State Road 46 westbound heading towards Long Acres Drive with Aaron Leavitt, of Sorrento, driving his 2017 Audi Q5 at "some distance behind," stated the FHP.

Michael Skeeters, a 54-year-old Sorrento resident, was trying to cross State Road 46 from its north shoulder and walking south across the travel lanes when Soto's SUV struck him, the FHP confirmed.

Skeeters came to a rest on the westbound lane of the road, but was then run over by the car driven by the 67-year-old Leavitt, according to officials.

Skeeters died at the scene and Soto of Ocala suffered minor injuries and was taken to Florida Hospital Waterman for treatment, FHP stated.

Both drivers wore their seatbelts and FHP stated it does not believe the drivers were under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.