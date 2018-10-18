NATIONWIDE — The Powerball jackpot just got a little higher.

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is $900 million

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $430 million

Mega Millions was last won July 24

Last Powerball winning jackpot was Aug. 11

There were no tickets that matched the Powerball numbers Wednesday night, sending Saturday's jackpot soaring to $430 million.

Wednesday's numbers were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 and the Powerball was 15.

However, according to Powerball, one Florida ticket did match the five numbers minus the ball. That player used the power play as well making the ticket worth $2 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached a whopping $900 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning either jackpot? One in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

But after all, someone has to win, right?

