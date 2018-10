NATIONWIDE — Your eyes are not playing tricks on you — Burger King is going green for Halloween.

The fast food giant is getting in the spooky spirit for Halloween with a new sandwich on a green bun.

The company is calling it the "Nightmare King.” It comes with a quarter pounder of beef, a chicken filet, cheese, bacon, onion, and mayonnaise.

Burger King says it's “clinically proven” to “induce nightmares.”

You can see it on its menus starting next week at select, participating restaurants.