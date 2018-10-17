ORLANDO, Florida — OK, it's Central Florida and we don't get real fall temperatures anyway. But it's still going to be quite warm out there.

Another summer-like day is expected for Central Florida. High temperatures will reach the low 90s under partly sunny skies.

There is a very low chance of a stray afternoon shower, mainly south of Interstate 4. Quiet conditions will hold through Wednesday night as lows fall to the mid-70s.

Thursday will be hot again with highs around 90, considerably above the seasonal average of 85 degrees.

A few showers are possible by afternoon as a front approaches from the north.

Rain chances will ramp up for Friday and Saturday due to moisture increasing along and ahead of this feature; behind it, a slight drop in temperatures will take shape by the second half of the weekend.

Favorable boating conditions are anticipated for Wednesday with light onshore winds, up to 5 to 10 knots.

An isolated shower may affect beachgoers Wednesday, but the chance is low. A moderate risk of rip currents will continue.

It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with an east-southeast swell in the nearshore waters.

Offshore, expect seas of 2 to 3 feet.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time. Much of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

Hurricane season continues through November 30.

