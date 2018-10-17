KISSIMMEE, Florida — A nonprofit in Osceola County wants to make sure the elderly are making informed decisions, and about a dozen candidates used this platform to make their case to these voters.

Osceola Council on Aging hosts 'Meet the Candidate' event

Nonprofit says goal is to keep seniors politically aware

Jorge Colon has been involved with the Osceola Council on Aging for quite some time now. He’s truly benefited from this election-related event put together by the nonprofit.

“That is why we have to be kept up-to-date with information wherever it comes from,” Colon explained.

Colon said he will make sure to hit the polls on November 6, but he wants to make sure he’s educated about his vote. This is why the Council on Aging invited candidates running for governor, senate, congress and local seats to come out and chat.

The Republican and Democrat candidates addressed the seniors but also took the time to speak with them one-on-one.

“It’s important to hear what they have to say, to see if it’s bad for us. And if it's not adequate, let’s fight for it,” Colon said.

Colon’s wife is battling Alzheimer’s — this is why he says the issues he cares about most are healthcare-related. Colon was on the lookout, as far as what candidates had to say about that. All in hopes of making the best decision.

“This country is growing by leaps and bounds on many aspects and many facets. We need as many people as possible to vote to make our opinions felt,” Colon added.

Seniors were bussed in for this event and provided breakfast and lunch.