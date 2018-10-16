ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nestled inside the historic Vinoy Hotel in downtown St. Petersburg is Fred's Cellar.

This restaurant is transforming into a French Bistro on Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20.

In this installment of the Chef's Kitchen, we pop up with a Tartiflette, the French version of a potato casserole.

The dish comes from the Savoy region—in the French Alps.

Ingredients

2 lb. 4 oz. Idaho potatoes, peeled

8 oz. bacon lardons

2 shallots

1 clove garlic

3½ oz. white wine

7 oz. heavy cream

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. whole tomme cheese, sliced (or cheese of your choice)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Dice the potatoes and place in a saucepan of salted simmering boiling water for 5-10 minutes, or until tender.

But do not overcook.

Drain and set aside to cool slightly.

Meanwhile, heat a frying pan until hot and fry the bacon, shallots and garlic for 4-5 minutes, or until golden-brown.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine and add heavy cream.

Cook until it reduces by half.

Slice the potatoes thinly and layer into an ovenproof gratin dish with the bacon mixture.

Season with salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper.

Add wine and heavy cream reduction sauce.

Layer the Reblochon cheese (or cheese of your choice) slices on top.

Bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden-brown and bubbling.

Garnish the Tartiflette with a salad of frisee (curly-leaf lettuce), asparagus, roasted apples, apple reduction dressing and thinly sliced apples.