ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews had to put out a fire at a business that tests barrels for rifles in Orange County Tuesday.

Crews arrived at Ballistic Advantage, a business on Edgewater Drive in the Lockhart area, to find thick smoking coming out of a hole in the roof.

The fire is now contained and crews are working to extinguish it. More than a dozen Orange County Fire Rescue units had to be called out to the business.

The business makes rifle barrels and sells other gun parts.