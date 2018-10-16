MARION COUNTY, Florida — A Lake County man is behind bars after deputies say he nearly hit a deputy and subsequently took him on a high speed chase, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, a Marion County deputy said he noticed a suspicious vehicle at Circle K gas station in Alachua on Highway 25.

According to the deputy, when the driver of the vehicle -- 24-year-old Joe Toolie III -- saw him, he nearly ran the deputy over as Toolie allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, trying to get away.

The deputy pursued Toolie in a high-speed chase, but he said wasn't able to keep up with him after Toolie turned off the vehicle's lights.

Toolie reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, but deputies say he was eventually found and arrested at his home in Leesburg after Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the vehicle.

He's being held in Lake County Jail without bond.