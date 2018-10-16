TAMPA, Fla. — Many drivers know the feeling of being stuck with a dead car battery.

Many factors go into a dead car battery

Cost of replacing a battery can depend on size, quality

Look for a battery with at least 3-year warranty

Dead batteries are especially a common occurrence in Florida where the average car battery of three to five years leans more toward three. The heat can play a big role in deteriorating the quality of the battery over the life span.

A long list of factors can impact the battery life: Sitting in the car with the radio and AC blaring when the engine is off is one. Another is driving regularly just to keep the battery from losing its charge.

Also, another problem can stem from when corrosion builds up and the battery terminals prevent the electricity from flowing smoothly and efficiently.

Inevitably, though, car batteries will die.

When it comes time to replace your battery there is no one size fits all.

Depending on your vehicle and the quality of the battery, plan to spend anywhere from $60 to $150.

And be sure to look for one with a warranty for at least three years to make sure you get your money’s worth.