BREVARD COUNTY, Florida -- United Launch Alliance is set to launch a communications satellite for the U.S. Air Force on Wednesday.

ULA to launch communications satellite Wednesday

The two-hour launch window opens at 12:15 a.m.

An Atlas V rocket will carry the AEHF satellite for the U.S. Air Force

The launch will take place at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

An Atlas V rocket will carry the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency communications satellite into orbit.

The satellite will provide highly-secure connectivity for U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.

It will join the first three AEHF satellites which launched in 2010, 2012, and 2013.

Wednesday's launch will mark the 131st mission for ULA.

