NATIONWIDE -- Sears Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced Monday.

Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

CEO steps down but will remain as chairman

Sears will also close more than 140 unprofitable stores

The once-dominant retailer has faced declining sales and mounting debt in recent years.

Sears also plans to close 142 unprofitable stores near the end of the year.

CEO Edward S. Lampert has stepped down but will remain with the company as chairman, according to a news release.

"Over the last several years, we have worked hard to transform our business and unlock the value of our assets," Lampert said in a statement. "While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired, and addressing the Company's immediate liquidity needs has impacted our efforts to become a profitable and more competitive retailer."

Lambert said Sears and Kmart stores would "remain open for business" into the holiday season.

The more than 125-year-old company joins a growing list of retailers than have filed for bankruptcy, including Mattress Firm, Claire's and Toys "R" Us.