OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed in a series of crashes on the Florida Turnpike Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:34 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on the Turnpike lost control of the vehicle and struck the guardrail.

After a Ford F-150 stopped to render aid, two other vehicles crashed into the crash scene, striking three of the passengers in the center median.

The three victims killed are identified as Tamari Lopez, 44, of Altamonte Springs, Dylan Pineiro, 13, of Altamonte Springs, and Jose Zuenigia-Garcia, 30, of Winter Haven.

The eight other people involved in the crash were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.