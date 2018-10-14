MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from Michigan was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon at US 27 and CR 464B in Marion County.

Around 2:45 p.m., troopers said a Toyota passenger car that was stopped at the intersection, began to travel north into the paved median of US 27 and across the westbound lanes, violating the right-of-way of a Hyundai Sante Fe.

The Hyundai collided with the Toyota causing it to overturn and travel off the roadway into a ditch.

The driver of the Toyota, who has not been named yet, was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.