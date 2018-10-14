MELBOURNE, Florida -- A 20-month-old girl was injured Saturday after falling from a third-story window at a Melbourne apartment, according to police.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the University Village at Melbourne apartment complex.

Authorities believe a family member opened the windows to let fresh air into the apartment.

The child, who was playing in the bedroom, approached the window and pushed on the screen. The screen released and the child fell to the ground below, according to police.

When emergency responders arrived to the apartment complex, they found the child alert and crying.

The child was taken to an Orlando-area hospital. Police say the child had a minor bone fracture and is listed as stable.

The Melbourne Police Department and the Department of Children and Families are investigating.