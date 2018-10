ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed while attempting to cross Old Winter Garden Road and Nome Drive on Saturday night, according to FHP.

Troopers said the bicyclist was crossing the road, not in the crosswalk, when an SUV struck the man. Witnesses told troopers the SUV had a green light.

The rider was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.