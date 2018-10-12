KISSIMMEE, Florida — A dump truck driver was killed after the vehicle slid into a retention pond on the Margaritaville Resort Orlando property in Kissimmee on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 3 p.m., Rogelio Gonzalez Aponte was driving the dump truck in a construction area on Funie Steed Road and Formosa Gardens Boulevard for Margaritaville Resort Orlando when for some reason the vehicle's left tires slid into a retention pond, which overturned and trapped the driver underwater, the FHP stated.

Construction workers used equipment to set the dump truck upright, however the 58-year-old Kissimmee man could not be found, continued the FHP.

Orange County Fire Rescue divers could not find Aponte and FHP troopers stayed at the area all night.

Aponte's body was eventually found the following morning during daybreak.

The incident remains under investigation.