ORLANDO, Florida — The City Beautiful's Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday morning that the new chief of the Orlando Police Department is Orlando Rolon.

Orlando Rolon has served 25 years with OPD

Current Chief John Mina retired in June to run for county sheriff

Dyer named the city's newest police chief at OPD headquarters at 11:30 a.m.

The mayor said that Rolon served Orlando for 25 years and is "confident" that Rolon "will continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe."

Current Chief John Mina submitted a letter of retirement in June.



"I want to thank you and the City of Orlando for the support and opportunities afford me during my career," Mina said. "I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of the hardworking, dedicated men and women of the Orlando Police Department. They will always be in my thoughts and prayers."



Mina is currently a front runner in the race to become Orange County's next sheriff, replacing current Sheriff Jerry Demings who was elected in August to become the county's next mayor.



Mina has been a member of Orlando Police Department for more than 27 years, serving as chief since 2014.



His June letter stated he would officially retire from the department effective December 1, 2018, although Mina's last day at OPD is expected to be October 26, 2018.



State law did not require Mina resign or retire in order to run for sheriff.