ORLANDO, Florida — The City of Orlando has voted to approve funding to add “Curry Ford West Market Street” to its Main Streets program.

District will stretch from Warwick Pl. to Foxboro Dr. on Curry Ford

Curry Ford West will be 2nd Market Street in Main Streets program

Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando City Council voted Monday to add Curry Ford West as its 10th Main Street district.

The Curry Ford West District will stretch down Curry Ford Road from Warwick Place to Foxboro Drive – an almost 2-mile stretch.

According to the Office of Buddy Dyer, the new district will get financial assistance, technical support, and training to "foster growth and prosperity” among Curry Ford West’s small businesses and neighborhoods.

“The nicest thing about it, is for the businesses in this district, they no longer have to be worried about being alone in business -- they now have a partner," said Pauline Eaton, Orlando Main Street District Administrator, in an interview Friday .

Curry Ford West will be the second Market Street in the Main Streets program, along with “Gateway Orlando,” says the city in a press release. “Market Streets” are neighborhood districts that don’t meet the historic preservation requirement for a “main street” designation.