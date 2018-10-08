NATIONWIDE -- If you need a ride on Election Day and are short on cash, you may be in luck.

Uber, Lyft offering free rides to polls on Election Day

Ride-sharing apps hope to encourage voter turnout

Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Lyft made the announcement in August, and Uber matched the offer late last week.

Lyft is working with the organizations Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote and TurboVote to provide users with discounted rides, as well as partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Voto Latino. It's also giving away 50 percent off promo codes to partners that encourage voter turnout.

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide similar options for voters without a ride.

Uber will also offer a "Get to the Polls Button" in its app on Election Day to help voters quickly find their polling place.