PALM COAST, Fla. — Two construction workers are dead in an industrial accident at on Monday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened on Sebastian Court, which is near Seminole Woods Boulevard in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County sheriff says a man operating a boom from a concrete pumper struck a power line. Another worker nearby was struck as well. He's believes both men were killed instantly.

The bodies of the two men have been removed but they have not been identified.

OSHA says they will investigate this case, though not Monday, which is a federal holiday.

