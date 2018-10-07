ORLANDO, Fla. — Infinity Falls, SeaWorld Orlando's newest ride will be closed on Sunday, the theme park has announced.

"Infinity Falls will be closed Sunday, October 7th," reads a post on SeaWord's Facebook page. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to reopen the attraction as quickly as possible."

SeaWorld also posted a notice about the ride on its official website.

A reason for the closure was not shared.

The closure comes three days after the whitewater raft ride officially opened to the public.

Infinity Falls was originally set to open in the summer.