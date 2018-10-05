ORLANDO, Fla. — Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum is running to be Florida’s next governor, and the race has been a contentious one.

Andrew Gillum returns to Political Connections

Tallahassee Mayor Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis are facing off to replace current Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Gillum, who picked Chris King as his lieutenant governor running mate, is vying to become the state’s first Democratic governor in more than 20 years.

Gillum returned to Political Connections to discuss hot-button issues such as undocumented immigration and the idea of a "sanctuary state."

"We've got 20 million people who are undocumented in this nation -- we have no plan right now to do anything about that," Gillum said.

He added, "we're not going to turn the state of Florida into a city where we have law enforcement going around saying 'show me your birth certificate.' That's not who we are; that's not the American way ... that makes our communities less safe not more safe."

Gillum and DeSantis have agreed to at least two debates – the first on October 16, hosted by Spanish language network Telemundo in Orlando, and a second debate on October 24 in Broward County.