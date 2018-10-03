DELAND, Fla. — A fire rips through an apartment complex in DeLand early Wednesday morning, leaving people searching for a new place to call home.

No injuries reported

2 apartments total loss

The fire started at eight-unit apartment complex at Muscovy Circle at around 1:27 a.m., according to the Volusia County Fire Rescue.

Sixteen people and one pet have been displaced in the two-alarm fire, but there are no reported injuries, according to officials.

Two of the apartments are a total loss and six are salvageable, stated the VCFR.