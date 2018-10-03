DELAND, Fla. — A fire rips through an apartment complex in DeLand early Wednesday morning, leaving people searching for a new place to call home.
- No injuries reported
- 2 apartments total loss
The fire started at eight-unit apartment complex at Muscovy Circle at around 1:27 a.m., according to the Volusia County Fire Rescue.
Sixteen people and one pet have been displaced in the two-alarm fire, but there are no reported injuries, according to officials.
Two of the apartments are a total loss and six are salvageable, stated the VCFR.