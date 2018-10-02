SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in which a suspect fled the area.

The incident happened in the area of Merritt and Jackson streets, in an unincorporated area of the county between Altamonte Springs and Casselberry. That is just east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said there was a shootout in the neighborhood around 10 a.m., and one person was critically hurt.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the area, sparking a manhunt where at least Casselberry police got involved. But the sheriff now says the other man has come forward and is now talking with investigators.

Lemma says it's not known yet who is at fault in the shootout, but both men had concealed weapon permits.

Lemma also says the shooting wasn't random and no one else in the area is in danger at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.