ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because isolated storms may develop for Central Florida's Tuesday afternoon.

Onshore-moving showers and isolated storms will develop Tuesday. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny as highs climb to near 90 degrees.

It will be breezy with winds from the east up to 10 to 15 mph.

A stray shower is possible Tuesday night as lows stay mild, in the mid-70s. Slightly lower coverage of showers will resume Wednesday through the rest of the week.

An overall benign weather pattern will take shape into the weekend. Expect a few showers here and there with highs staying in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Hazardous boating will result from distant Tropical Storm Leslie. Seas offshore of 5 to 7 feet can be expected.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights of 4 to 5 feet. The rip current risk is high.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the one named system right now is Leslie in the open Atlantic.

Although this storm is located more than 500 miles east of Bermuda, it is still going to be responsible for churning up the water along our east coast.

Expect a long period swell and seas of 5 to 7 feet offshore as Leslie meanders out to sea.

There are no other areas of concern at this time. Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.