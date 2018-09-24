DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One man is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly threw another man head first over a bridge in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Beach Police Department says Sunday afternoon a police officer saw 21-year-old Derick Goodin throw another man head first over a railing at the Main Street Bridge.

Investigators say the man was allegedly defending another person Goodin approached on the bridge.

Police say after being thrown in the water, the man was picked up by someone in a rowboat. He later refused medical attention.

The man thrown over chose not to press any charges, however, Goodin was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

He appeared before a judge Monday.