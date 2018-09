ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday night after he was hit while riding his bike on Alafaya Trail.

Police said the vehicle struck the teen around 7:30 p.m. as the boy attempted to cross Alafaya Trail near Science Drive.

According to witnesses, the vehicle slowed down but then fled the scene.

The boy was transported to Arnold Palmer in critical condition.

No other information has been released in the crash.