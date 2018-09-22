TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A mother in Tarpon Springs who was hit by a truck in front of her children has died.

Woman identified as Tymiral Latrel Leverson, 27

Accident happened on U.S. Highway 19 near Spruce Street

Driver of vehicle remained at scene

Tymiral Latrel Leverson was hit Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on U.S. Highway 19 just south of the intersection of Spruce Street.

Leverson was found on the ground with three children standing nearby.

The investigation determined the mother was pushing a toddler in the stroller, with the two other child walking next to them.

They were walking very close to traffic, police said.

A driver in the turn lane did not see them, and the vehicle hit the mother.

The toddler was not seriously hurt.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident.