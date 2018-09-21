ORLANDO, Fla. — Minus the isolated chance of an afternoon storm, Friday is going to look like a nice way to kick off the weekend and end summer.

Friday to see highs at 91 degrees

More afternoon storms

Despite hot temps, fall to start on Saturday

Partly sunny skies are expected on Friday as temperatures return to the low 90s.

After a few coastal showers early, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will flare up, especially inland. Most storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating, but a few showers may linger. Overnight will be muggy and mild, in the mid-70s.

Few changes will be found this weekend. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 89 degrees. Afternoon storm are possible each day but coverage will remain scattered.

Expect another day with onshore winds, up to 10 to 15 knots. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be the prime hazard for beach-goers Friday along with a moderate risk of rip currents.

It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with a small east swell in the nearshore waters. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time.

Out in the open Atlantic, a weak area of low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles is showing minimal signs of development as it travels west-northwest.

Another disturbance is located between Bermuda and the Azores over open water with a decent chance of development in the next five days.

There are a few other weak lows but none pose a threat to land at this time; we will keep an eye on them nonetheless.

If a system does take on a name, Kirk is next on the list.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

