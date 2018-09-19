ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite having to rebuild a new life far from home, Orlando Valcarcel has stayed positive.

This week is 1-year anniversary of storm hitting Puerto Rico

Orlando Valcarcel moved to Orlando after Hurricane Maria

He says he's been able to successfully rebuild through hard work

The Puerto Rico native and his wife's young boys play on the trampoline outside their three-bedroom home near Alafaya Trail.

It's a family that fills you with inspiration and motivation.

Thursday will mark one year since Category 4 major Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico.

The devastation forced many families to move to Central Florida to rebuild, to find a new life.

"People talk about Maria and the whole situation about the hurricane, and I look at it in a positive way all the time, like Maria changed our life," said Valcarcel, who moved to Central Florida just weeks after the hurricane -- which had intensified to Category 5 at one point before it reached Puerto Rico -- hit his homeland.

We first met the Valcarcels just weeks after they came to Orlando in October, and we were there when they moved to their new home in February. On Wednesday, seven months later, we paid another visit to see how far they've come.

"It's been a year of obstacles, but at the same time, a lot of goals," said Valcarcel as he sits on a new couch.

In February, the house was empty, aside from a washer and dryer that he bought using a mobile app.

He gave us a tour of the home -- rooms now furnished and toys everywhere.

"Little by little, I've been getting everything together," he said. His drive to provide for his family landed him a job as a server at STK at Disney Springs just weeks after moving from the island.

Since then, he's bought two cars for his family, found the home they currently live in and has even helped bring some of his family from the island.

"Probably one of the hardest things is being so far away from my family," he said. "I'm a Momma's boy, and she's still back in the island, but I've been able to bring my cousin here with his family and my grandmother, who needed medical attention."

Valcarcel says it's up to each person to pave the way for their own success.

"If you don't want to see yourself like that and want to stay the same, there's nothing nobody can do. Only you can help yourself," he said.

He's of the mindset that you have to do whatever it takes to make things work, and many times, that includes making sacrifices and doing things you never thought you could.

"Listen, there's plenty of jobs out there. If you can only find one that pays minimum wage, then you take it," Valcarcel said. "You work and you find a second job. You save enough money and slowly land better opportunities."

When he got his start in the food industry, he didn't make much money.

"You want to know how I started? As a dishwasher at a restaurant in Puerto Rico, and then I moved up to busboy and then (was) promoted to server."

For Valcarcel, failing or giving up is not an option -- and shouldn't be for anyone coming to Florida for a better life.

"When I see what I got around me, I'm happy, and I say that I'll make it," he smiled.

Orlando and his family are saving up to buy their own home next year. Their oldest son is already in school, and he says life is good.