DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A field of flags at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach contains messages that the school hopes will help someone thinking about suicide.

Embry Riddle University's "Field of Hope"

Exhibit raises awareness about suicide

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among college-age students

Every year hundreds of students, faculty and staff plant flags with inspiring messages in the Field of Hope on the Connolly Quad. This is the fifth year for the annual suicide awareness campaign, which is not just about sending a message, but connecting with people who may need help.

People may share a message for someone who is depressed or contemplating suicide. They may share memorial messages to people who committed suicide. the school's counseling center also hands out information on suicide prevention and counseling services, including a suicide prevention card.

This is the fifth year for Fields of Hope, which is done in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States -- but it's the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.

The CDC also says suicide rates overall have increased 30 percent in the United States between 2000 and 2016.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or text NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to 741-741 to get help from a crisis counselor for free.

The NAMI website also has information on: