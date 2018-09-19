ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another oppressive day with some scattered thunderstorms later on.

Highs for Wednesday at 94 degrees

Another hot, muggy day is in store. Sunshine will give way to dotted afternoon clouds before widely scattered thunderstorms develop late in the day.

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s. Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight will be muggy and mild under partly cloudy skies as lows settle into the mid-70s. No drastic changes will occur day-to-day for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average of 89 degrees. Added moisture will help fuel rounds of afternoon storms, but coverage will remain scattered.

Swimmers and surfers will face a moderate risk of rip currents along the east coast of Florida. The other hazard will be isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The long period swell in the offshore waters will gradually ease Wednesday with seas around 2 to 3 feet.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time. Out in the open Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Joyce is meandering south of the Azores.

There is a new area of low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles that is showing minimal signs of development as it travels west-northwest. We will keep an eye on it.

Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

