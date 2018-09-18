ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexually battering a child at Disney World's Contemporary Resort.

Nathaniel Dowdey of Littleton, Colorado is facing a charge of sexual battery on a child under 12.

According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Dowdey was in the Orlando area with extended family and staying at the hotel Monday night.

At about 7 p.m., most of the group had gone downstairs to get food, while Dowdey, a child and two other people stayed behind in their suite, the Sheriff's Office report states.

When the group returned, the child "spontaneously" told people that Dowdey had sexually battered them. The two others were sleeping in the living room at the time, the report said.

Disney security trespassed Dowdey. He was booked at the Orange County Jail, and investigators requested no bond.