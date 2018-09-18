WINTER PARK, Fla. — Classes are scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday at Rollins College following a several-hour lockdown after a nearby shooting on Monday afternoon.

Orange Avenue back open

Jerad Christopher Vasquez faces attempted first-degree murder charges

Winter Park Police Department officers captured the suspected shooter after 9 p.m., Monday, and Orange Avenue was still shutdown between Denning Drive and Holt Avenue.

However, before 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, police scaled the Orange Avenue closure down from Denning Drive to Capen Avenue. But around 6 a.m., Orange Avenue was open.

Police have now slightly scaled back the closure. Orange Ave now blocked from Denning Drive to Capen Ave near the stadium. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rH3CEQZTkz — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) September 18, 2018

A large crime scene took place at that location for several hours.

Police arrested Jerad Christopher Vasquez after an hours-long manhunt. According to investigators, Vasquez shot someone earlier in the day along Orange Avenue, near the Rollins College baseball stadium and then took off.

That person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, with non-life threatening injuries.

Some six hours later, the 19-year-old Vasquez was spotted and gunfire was exchanged with police, according to officials, who added that no was shot.

He was found hiding underneath a trailer near the stadium.

Vasquez is facing two charges of attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, one attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery, two charges of resisting an officer with violence, petit theft and one charge of shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling.

For a portion of the day, Rollins students were alerted to shelter in place.

"I was already in my dorm. I was in the lounge, and so I quickly just walked over to my dorm, and locked the door, and closed the blinds," described Adriana Rodriquez.

Police say they are still looking into a motive for the shooting.

Around the same time of the incident, the Goodwill Thrift Store nearby had some sort of altercation, but it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Investigators continue to comb the scene out here, looking for clues and evidence.