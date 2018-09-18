NATIONWIDE -- Captain Marvel has arrived.

First "Captain Marvel" trailer released

Film set to hit theaters March 8, 2019

Marvel Studios on Tuesday released the first trailer for "Captain Marvel," which stars Brie Larson in the title role.

The film is set in the 1990s, as suggested by the opening shot of a Blockbuster store. It follows Carol Danvers (Larson) who was a U.S. Air Force pilot before acquiring alien powers following an accident.

"War in a universal language," Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury says in the trailer. "I know a renegade soldier when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come from above."

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel film to star a solo female superhero. Marvel teased the character during a post-credit scene for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Clark Gregg, McKenna Grace and Ben Mendelsohn.

"Captain Marvel" will hit theaters on March 8, 2019.

Watch the trailer below.