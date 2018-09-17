WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Students at Rollins College were told to shelter in place Monday afternoon after a shooting was reported near campus.
The Winter Park college posted an alert on its official Twitter page, urging students to "shelter in place."
"A shelter in place notification is in effect," the tweet read. "Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information."
Winter Park Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Orange Avenue after a report of a shooting. Officers were seen blocking North Orange Avenue in front of Alfond Stadium.
People were urged to avoid the area.
Police said they were looking for a white man armed with a handgun who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long, black shorts. They said if you see someone matching that description, don't approach him but call 911 or 407-644-1313 immediately.
Winter Park Fire transported one person suffering from a gunshot wound from the area of Orange Avenue and Denning Drive to Orlando Regional Medical Center, it said.
Rollins lifted the campus lockdown just before 5:30 p.m. Though a possible suspect was not in custody, "the area of focus is far enough from campus that Winter Park Police indicates the lockdown can be lifted," the college said.
