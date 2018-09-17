ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and humid day is ahead for Central Florida.

There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening. Coverage of storms will be 40 percent today.

Afternoon high temperatures will still be warmer than average. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Florence's Heavy Rains Continue

Afternoon Storm Chances

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead to kick off the school and work week. Afternoon high temperatures will be hot once again with highs reaching the low to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees or hotter today. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for the commute home from work and school. Coverage of storms will be 40 percent this afternoon. Storms will taper off by sunset and skies will gradually clear out overnight.

Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday morning. The chance for afternoon storms returns. Afternoon high temperatures will continue reach the low to mid 90s.

The storm coverage will remain around 30 to 40 percent for the middle of the week. High temperatures right around average or slightly warmer than average for Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

In the tropics, Florence continues to move away from the Carolinas. It is still dumping heavy rain through parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee. It will move through the Ohio River Valley this evening and then into the Northeast by Tuesday. Its remnants will move out to sea by Wednesday.

Helene is a post tropical cyclone that is going to bring heavy rain and wind to portions of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Joyce also is weakening and it will become an area of low pressure over the next 24 hours and remain out at sea.

The remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean have a low chance of redevelopment over the next few days. It will likely remain a cluster of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds.

There are no other areas of concern right now. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Your surf forecast for today is for fair conditions with wave swells of 3-4 feet. The rip current threat continues to be high so you want to swim in sight of a lifeguard. There will be an east-northeast swell mixing with an east-southeast swell. Water temperatures are in the low to mid 80s.

If you’re doing any boating today there is a small craft caution along with a chance for some afternoon storms. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 knots with 3-5 foot seas and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

