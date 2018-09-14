ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Florence made landfall around 7:15 a.m. near Wrightsville Beach, N.C. A wind gust of 105 mph recently occurred at the Wilmington Airport, and an amateur radio operator in Kirkland, NC recently reported a wind gust to 98 mph.

Florence

This will be a long duration event of flooding rain, storm surge and very strong winds over a widespread area. Already rainfall amounts of 8 to 10 inches or more have been estimated by radar. A flash flood emergency was issued for portions of eastern North Carolina through early Friday afternoon.

Florence is now a Category 1 hurricane, but still presents a life-threatening situation with major impacts that will be felt for days. The center is located 10 miles south of Wilmington, N.C. and 65 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Florence contains maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Slight weakening of top winds is expected Friday.

Florence continues its slow forward progress, moving west at 6 mph. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. The minimum central pressure is 958 mb.

Swells generated by Florence have been impacting the southeastern U.S., including Florida, and will continue to do so through the rest of this week.

Locally, a coastal flood advisory continues for Flagler County until 8 p.m., Friday. A high risk of rip currents will prevail into the weekend.

The following watches and warnings have been posted:

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

North of Duck North Carolina to Cape Charles Light Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

As the storm moves inland, Florence is projected slowly track west or southwest across the Carolinas, where it will pose a significant flood threat due to the incredible amount of rainfall forecasted.

Some areas could exceed 30 to 40 inches of rain from the storm.

Isaac

Elsewhere in the tropics, Isaac is now a tropical depression in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Maximum sustained winds are down to 40 mph.

The latest forecast shows further weakening as it moves west over open water. Regardless, we will be watching it closely for any changes.

All tropical storm watches and warnings have been discontinued for the Lesser Antilles.

Helene

Helene remains a tropical storm, roughly 760 miles southwest of the Azores. This storm will not threaten the United States, but a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of the Azores islands.

Helene will impact these islands with rain and wind from late Saturday into Sunday.

Joyce

Tropical Storm Joyce remains out to sea in the north central Atlantic, 1,090 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

With winds of 40 mph, this storm will stay over open waters and will become post-tropical by early next week.

Elsewhere

Finally, the disorganized area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico has a low likelihood of development, but will still bring rain to parts of south Texas and Louisiana this weekend.

There is also a small area of potential development near Bermuda, running a low chance of gaining tropical characteristics.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.